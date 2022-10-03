Four killed, four injured in road mishaps

Four people including an SSC examinee have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Feni, Brahmanbaria, Chattogram and Satkhira, in three days.

FENI: A man was killed and four others were injured as a bus hit a microbus in Sonagazi Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as microbus driver Mobarak Hossain, 37, hailed from Subarnachar Upazila of Noakhali District.

The identities of the injured persons could not be known immediately.

According to local sources, a bus hit a Noakhali-bound microbus from Dhaka on the Feni-Sonagazi regional highway in Matiganj area at around 3.30pm, leaving the microbus driver dead on the spot and four others injured.

On information, the law enforcers of Sonagazi Model Police Station (PS) recovered the body and rescued the injured.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at Feni General Hospital.

Police, however, seized the bus and the microbus from the scene.

BRAHMANBARIA: A bank official was killed when a truck smashed his motorcycle on the Cumilla-Sylhet highway in the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Imtiaz Apon, 37, son of Nizam Uddin of Hadda area under Kharera Union in Kosba Upazila of the district. He was a senior officer of Sonali Bank TA Road Branch in Brahmanbaria.

The deceased's father Nizam Uddin said Apon fell down from his motorbike and was critically injured after being hit by a pickup van from behind at around 9am.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Brahmanbaria General Hospital.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Bishwa Road Khatihati Highway PS Sukhendra Basu confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken after getting written complaint from the deceased's family.

CHATTOGRAM: An SSC examinee was killed in a road accident in Mirsharai Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tanvir Hossain Saimon, 18, son of Shahdath Hossain Shahin, a resident of Purba Joar Village in the upazila. He was a student of Habildar Basa High School in the area.

According to local sources, Saimon was going to Chhagalnaiya riding by a CNG in the afternoon. On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the CNG in Habildar Basa area, leaving Saimon severely injured.

Later on, he was rescued by the locals and taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

SATKHIRA: A school teacher was killed in a road accident on the Khulna-Satkhira highway in the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Matiar Rahman, 55, a resident of Mithabari Village under Patkelghata PS in the district. He was the head teacher of Juzhkhola Government Primary School.

Local sources said Matiar Rahman was going to Mithabari from his school at around 3pm riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a speedy motorcycle coming from the opposite direction hit his motorbike in Bhairabnagar intersection area on the Khulna-Satkhira highway. At that time, Matiar fell on the road and was critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and immediately took him to Satkhira Sadar Hospital.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Nagarghata Union Parishad Chairman Kamruzzaman Lipu confirmed the incident.











