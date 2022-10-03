126 detained on different charges

A total of 126 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Noakhali, in recent times.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 121 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 43 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, 33 had arrest warrants, three were drug addicts and the remaining seven were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 23 people in separate drives in the city from Thursday night till Friday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, 14 had arrest warrants, seven were drug addicts and the remaining two were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 20 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrants, seven were drug addicts and the remaining two were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs from their possession during the drives.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 35 people in separate drives in the city from Sunday night till Monday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrants, 20 were drug addicts and the remaining four were nabbed on various charges.

NOAKHALI: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) arrested five robbers along with firearms from Hatiya Upazila in the district early Thursday.

The arrested persons are: Jintu, 36, Harun, 37, Liton, 35, Mosharraf, 36, and Azim Bepari, 27.

Media Officer of BCG Headquarters Lt Commander Khandaker Munif Taki confirmed the matter in a press release on Thursday.

According to the press release, on information that two groups of robbers were locked into a clash in the Meghna River, three teams of the BCG South Zone conducted drives in Ghasiar Char area at around 3am. Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the robbers tried to flee the scene.

Later on, BCG members chased them and arrested the five robbers from Char Abdullah area in Ramgati Upazila of Laxmipur.

The teams also recovered three one barrelled-rifles, two rounds of bullets and some local weapons from their possession at that time.

The arrested were, however, handed over to Hatiya Police Station.







