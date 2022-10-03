Two found dead in Kishoreganj, Barguna

Two men have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Barguna, in three days.

KISHOREGANJ: Police recovered the body of a union parishad (UP) member in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kashem alias Bazlur Rahman, 55, a resident of Pukhia Village under Burudia Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pakundia Police Station (PS) Md Sarwar Jahan said locals spotted the body of the UP member lying on a road near his house at around 10am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

No injury marks were found on the body.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.

Burudia UP Chairman Md Nazmul Huda Rubel said Bazlur Rahman was the UP member of Ward No. 3 under the union.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Police recovered the body of a man from a paddy field in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Friday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man lying at a paddy field adjacent to Machher Khal Bazar under Patharghata Union in the upazila at around 11am and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Local UP Member Al Amin said the man was a vagabond.







