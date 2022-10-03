National Productivity Day observed



A rally was brought out in Kishoreganj Town on Sunday on the occasion of the National Productivity Day-2022. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day is - "Self-Reliance Through Productivity."

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura and Kishoreganj.

BOGURA: On this occasion, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.

A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office.

Bogura DC Md Ziaul Haque was present as the chief guest while Additional District Magistrate Salahuddin presided over the meeting.

Deputy General Manager of Bogura BSCIC Mahfuzur Rahman, District NASIB President T Jaman Niketa and Vice-president of Bogura Chamber of Commerce Mahfuzur Rahman Raj, among others, also spoke at the programme.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, a colourful rally was brought out from Kishoreganj Collectorate Office in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held there.

Additional DC (General) Mohammad Golam Mostafa presided over the meeting.

Additional Superintend of Police (Admin) Mostak Sarker, Medical Officer of Civil Surgeon's Office Dr Mahabubur Rahman, Directorate of Factories Deputy Inspector Mofakhkharul Islam, Kishoreganj Chamber of Commerce President Md Mujibur Rahan Belal, BSCIC Assistant General Manager Sheikh Md Shorab Uddin, CAB President Alam Sarwar Tito, and national entrepreneur Tania, among others, also spoke on the occasion.













