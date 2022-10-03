38,745 kg Hilsa exported to Tripura in Sept

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Oct 2: In a single day, a total of 15,050 kilogram (kg) of Hilsa was sent to India through Chaltapur Land Customs Station in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on September 30.

The costly Hilsa consignment has been exported to Kailashshahor District of India's State of Tripura. So far 38,745 kg Hilsa have been sent to the district in the last month.

According to sources at the Chaltapur Land Customs Station, the export of Bangladeshi Hilsa to Kailashshahor was fixed according to a memorandum of understanding between Bangladesh and India for the period starting from September 4 to 30. Bangladeshi traders started the exporting of Hilsa from September 9.

In a visit on September 30 to Chaltapur Land Customs Station, it was found a total of 9,050 kg Hilsa being exported by Arif Sea Food of Narail.

Another consignment of 6,000 kg was exported on the same day by Jara Enterprise. These two exporting traders made a total Hilsa export of 15,050 kg.

Jara Enterprise's Proprietor Mashik Molla, Narail's Arif Sea Food's Proprietor Arif Hossain and Dhaka's BDS Corporation's Representative's Sohel Chowdhury said, after getting the Hilsa-exporting chance of about one month, they have exported huge volume of Hilsa according to the demand of importing traders.

Chaltapur Land Customs Station Superintendent Rezaul Kabir Kajal confirmed the total Hilsa export to Kailashshahor having three crore people. The government has got a good amount of revenue from the export, he added.











