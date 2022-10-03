Video
Home Countryside

Two drown in Patuakhali, Gaibandha

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242
Our Correspondents

Two teenagers drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Gaibandha, in two days.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A schoolboy drowned in a pond in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Tahmid Haque, 14, son of Nizamul Haque, a resident of Jamalkati Village in the upazila. He was a sixth grader at Barishal Zila School.
According to local sources, Tahmid came to visit his grandfather's house in Bauphal Upazila of the district.
However, he went missing in a pond in the morning while taking bath in it.
Later on, locals rescued him and took to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the schoolboy dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Bauphal Police Station Al Mamun confirmed the incident.
GAIBANDHA: A teenage boy drowned in a pond in Sundarganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Nurul Islam, 17, son of Jahangir Alam, a resident of Shantiram Village in the upazila.
It was learnt that Nurul Islam drowned in a pond next to the house while he was fishing there in the afternoon.
Later on, the family members recovered his body from the pond.


