Pakistan's former PM Khan gets bail after arrest warrant

Cabinet approves legal action against Imran, aides over 'cypher' audiosISLAMABAD, Oct 2: A court in Pakistan's capital Islamabad has approved bail for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a day after an arrest warrant was issued against him for remarks against police officials and a female judge made at a public rally last month.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Sunday ordered Khan to appear in court on October 7, local media outlet Dawn reported.

The warrant was issued after the former prime minister failed to appear for a hearing in the case at a sessions court in the capital city.

Hundreds of Khan's supporters from his Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) had gathered outside his home in Islamabad and thousands protested across different cities in the wake of the warrant.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police said on Saturday "rumours" that they had sent 300 officers to Khan's residence were "baseless".

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a TV appearance on Saturday said the arrest warrant against Khan was a routine one and that there was no "question of an arrest", the Dawn reported.

Khan has also been charged with contempt of court by the IHC for the August 20 rally, when he threatened "action" during a rally against Judge Zeba Chaudhry and senior Islamabad police officials for arresting his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill. Khan has accused authorities of torturing Gill in custody.

The 69-year-old Khan denies he threatened officials, saying his words were taken out of context. The court deferred the contempt proceedings against the former prime minister after he said he was willing to apologise for his remarks against the judge.

Meanwhile, The cabinet has formally given the go-ahead to hold an inquiry into the audio leaks purportedly featuring PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his party leaders, it emerged on Sunday.

On Friday, the cabinet suggested that legal action could be taken after a steady stream of audio recordings surfaced, most recently of informal conversations allegedly between Imran and his aides - Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and his former principal secretary Azam Khan - purportedly discussing the cypher that the PTI chief has for long presented as evidence of a "foreign conspiracy" to oust him from office.

According to Cabinet Division documents dated October 1, which Dawn.com has seen, the Friday meeting had constituted a sub-committee "to deliberate and recommend actions regarding the conversation of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his political associates and the then secretary to the PM, available on the internet regarding the cypher message received from Parep Washington (Cypher No. 1-0678 dated March 7, 2022)".

"Therefore, the apex investigation agency (FIA) may be directed to inquire into the matter by constituting a team of senior officers, which may co-opt officers/officials from other intelligence agencies for the purpose, and to proceed further against the perpetrators in accordance with the law," the memo said.

The cabinet also sought the implementation report on its suggestions "immediately".

In a handout issued after the Friday huddle, it was revealed that a copy of the cypher had gone "missing" from the Prime Minister House records, and the cabinet had subsequently formed a special committee which would determine the legal action to be taken against all those involved, including the ex-premier, ex-principal secretary to prime minister Azam Khan and senior ministers.

"The cabinet committee will consist of the representatives of the coalition parties in the government, along with ministers," the handout issued had said.

