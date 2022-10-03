‘Told Shashi Tharoor it is better to have consensus candidate’

'Did not enter Congress presidential race to oppose anyone': Mallikarjun KhargeNew Delhi, Oct 2:Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is one of the candidates in the party's forthcoming president election, today said he had told Shashi Tharoor, the other candidate in the fray, that "it is much better to have a consensus candidate for the president's post". He also said that it was on the insistence of senior party leaders that he decided to fight for the party president's post.

Explaining the reason behind his decision to contest the election, he said: "As Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi didn't want to fight the elections, I was asked by my senior colleagues to contest the elections. I'm not fighting against anyone. I'm fighting for the ideology of the Congress party."

He further said: "The status quo and change that Dr Tharoor has been talking about will be decided by the delegates and the All India Congress Committee. One person will not be taking the calls, it'll be taken collectively."

He added: "I'm starting my election campaign on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. I've always fought and struggled for my ideology and ethics. I've been Leader of the Opposition, minister and MLA for several years. I want to fight again now and take forward those same ethics and ideology."

Further explaining his candidature, Mr Kharge said: "I am not contesting solely as a Dalit leader. I'm contesting as a Congress leader and will continue to do so."

Election for the Congress president will be held on October 17 and votes will be counted on October 19.

Meanwhile, Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he has entered the race for the top post of the grand old party not to oppose anyone "but to strengthen the party". As he launches his campaign, a day after his contender Shashi Tharoor, the 80-year-old leader further hit out at the BJP. He has quit as the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha under the party's "One Person, One Post" rule.

If elected, Kharge could be the first Dalit leader to hold the Congress chief's post in nearly five decades after Jagjivan Ram.

"I have not entered the Congress presidential polls to oppose anyone but to strengthen the party," said the seasoned leader, whose candidacy is also being linked to the upcoming Karnataka polls. Challenging him is former diplomat Tharoor, who promises change in the functioning of the party.

Tharoor has been constantly dismissing speculation that either of the candidates have earned the favour of the Gandhis amid buzz that Kharge has been backed by the top party leadership.

"The day I filed my nomination, I gave a resignation from my post aligning with the 'One Person One Post' decision of the party taken in Udaipur. I officially begin my campaign for the post of Congress party president today," Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Continuing his criticism of the BJP, Kharge told reporters at the presser: "There is unemployment, inflation is rising; all promises of BJP remain unfulfilled."

Meanwhile, three party leaders have quit as spokespersons to campaign for Kharge. "I, Deepender S Hooda and Syed Naseer Hussain resign from the post of official spokesperson to campaign for the election of Mallikarjun Kharge as party president, and want this election to be free & fair," Congress' Gourav Vallabh told reporters. -NDTV, HT











