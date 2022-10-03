Video
26 killed as tractor trailer carrying pilgrims crashes in India

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 296

LUCKNOW, Oct 2: A tractor pulling a trolley packed with religious pilgrims in India overturned and plunged into a pond, killing 26 and seriously injuring 16, officials said Sunday.
The trailer was carrying around 50 people, mostly women and children, when the incident happened in Kanpur in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, senior local official Sudheer Kumar said.
"Twenty-six people died in the incident," Kumar said.
Traffic accidents are frequent in India with more than 150,000 people killed last year, or over 400 per day, according to official statistics which are likely an underestimate.    -AFP


