Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 2: Brazilians were voting on Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world's fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.

The race pits incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro against his political nemesis, former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva. There are nine other candidates, but their support pales to that for Bolsonaro and da Silva.

Recent opinion polls have given da Silva a commanding lead - the last Datafolha survey published Saturday found a 50% to 36% advantage for da Silva among those who intended to vote.

It interviewed 12,800 people, with a margin of error of two percentage points.

Agatha de Carvalho, 24, arrived to her local voting station in Rio de Janeiro's working class Rocinha neighborhood shortly before it opened, hoping to cast her ballot before work, but found 100 others were already lined up. She said she would vote for da Silva, and called Bolsonaro "awful." -AP











