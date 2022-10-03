Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 October, 2022, 11:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 2: Brazilians were voting on Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world's fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.
The race pits incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro against his political nemesis, former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva. There are nine other candidates, but their support pales to that for Bolsonaro and da Silva.
Recent opinion polls have given da Silva a commanding lead - the last Datafolha survey published Saturday found a 50% to 36% advantage for da Silva among those who intended to vote.
It interviewed 12,800 people, with a margin of error of two percentage points.
Agatha de Carvalho, 24, arrived to her local voting station in Rio de Janeiro's working class Rocinha neighborhood shortly before it opened, hoping to cast her ballot before work, but found 100 others were already lined up. She said she would vote for da Silva, and called Bolsonaro "awful."    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ukraine celebrates recapturing key town, Putin ally raises nuclear jitters
Modi attends prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti
Pakistan's former PM Khan gets bail after arrest warrant
‘Told Shashi Tharoor it is better to have consensus candidate’
Protesters hold up placards at an anti-government protest as they demonstrate
26 killed as tractor trailer carrying pilgrims crashes in India
Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro
UN raises Kabul bombing death toll to 35 as women protest 'genocide'


Latest News
26 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Rajeev Sethi joins Robi as CEO
Body of housewife found hanging in Moulvibazar
Women's Asia Cup: Bangladesh asked to bat against Pakistan
Durga Puja: Maha Ashtami today
Ukraine: Key eastern town 'cleared' of Russian troops
Madrid drop first points as Benzema spurns penalty against Osasuna
PM leaves Washington for home
Brazil votes in Bolsonaro-Lula showdown
Bulk power tariff hike could be announced within Oct 14
Most Read News
Indonesia football match riot, stampede death toll reaches 174
129 killed after riot at Indonesia football match
Florida, Carolinas begin recovery after Hurricane Ian
Students Union held a rally in front of Raju sculpture on the campus
Juba League leader shot dead in Laxmipur
Iraqi anti-government demonstrators carry posters depicting killed protesters
Swiss FinMin makes surprise decision to quit
Erdogan renews threat to block Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
UN chief voices concern about prejudice, racism, rising hate speech across world
Myanmar’s emergences as a regional threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft