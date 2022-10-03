Sonali Bank holds business discussuion meeting in Barishal

Sonali Bank Ltd held a 'Business Discussion Meeting-2022' in Barishal at Barishal Shilpakola Academy Auditorium recently, says a press release.

General Manager's Office, Barishal arranged the meeting while Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim attended the meeting as chief guest. He also discussed with various businessmen and organizations which were financed by Sonali Bank and local protential businessmen in the meeting.

General Manager of General Manager's Office, Barishal Gopal Chandra Golder presided over the meeting while Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Sanchia Binte Ali and General Manager of Head office Ashraful Haider Chowdhury was the special guest.

All of Principal Office and Corporate branch Chief and Managers of all branches under the General Manager's office, Barishal were attended the meeting. They promised to implement the bank targeted 100 days special agenda to achive in due time.