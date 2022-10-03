Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 October, 2022, 11:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Events

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Banking Events

Banking Events

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) speaking at a workshop as chief guest on "Effective internal audit procedure" organised by Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) at Islami Bank Tower on Sunday. Presided over by S. M. Rabiul Hassan, Principal of IBTRA, Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director, Md. Nayer Azam and Mohammed Shabbir, Deputy Managing Directors and other high officials conducted different session of the workshop. 100 executives and employees of Audit and Inspection Division attended the workshop.    photo: Bank



Banking Events

Banking Events

NCC Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid inaugurating relocated Darus Salam Road Branch at new premises at Friends Plaza, 5C & 5D Darus Salam Road, Mirpur-1, Dhaka on Sunday. Deputy Managing Director Md. Mahbub Alam and Head of PR and Brand Mohammed Anisur Rahman, and other high officials and local elites attended the event.     photo: Bank



Banking Events

Banking Events

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) Director Alhajj Md Anowar Hossain  is inaugurating its 203rd branch at Terokhada, Khulna on Sunday. Managing Director and CEO Farman R. Chowdhury, Terokhada Upazila Parishad Vice Chairman Mollah Shorafat Hossain Mufti, bank officials and local elites attend the programme.     photo: Bank




Banking Events

Banking Events

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Chairman Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam inaugurating   its 173rd branch at Keranihat, Satkania, Chattogram on Sunday. Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, Satkania Upazila Chairman Abdul Mottaleb and other high officials are also present.    photo: Bank


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank holds business discussuion meeting in Barishal
Banking Events
‘Trade thru yuan won’t shake BD’s reliance on USD’
Key US inflation index shows signs of slowing in Aug
India’s gasoil, gasoline sales surge on festive demand
Banks disbursed Tk 3,837cr farm loans in July-Aug
Over 3 lakh BD users download MetLife’s 360Health app
Nestle drops contested Indonesian palm oil supplier


Latest News
26 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Rajeev Sethi joins Robi as CEO
Body of housewife found hanging in Moulvibazar
Women's Asia Cup: Bangladesh asked to bat against Pakistan
Durga Puja: Maha Ashtami today
Ukraine: Key eastern town 'cleared' of Russian troops
Madrid drop first points as Benzema spurns penalty against Osasuna
PM leaves Washington for home
Brazil votes in Bolsonaro-Lula showdown
Bulk power tariff hike could be announced within Oct 14
Most Read News
Indonesia football match riot, stampede death toll reaches 174
129 killed after riot at Indonesia football match
Florida, Carolinas begin recovery after Hurricane Ian
Students Union held a rally in front of Raju sculpture on the campus
Juba League leader shot dead in Laxmipur
Iraqi anti-government demonstrators carry posters depicting killed protesters
Swiss FinMin makes surprise decision to quit
Erdogan renews threat to block Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
UN chief voices concern about prejudice, racism, rising hate speech across world
Myanmar’s emergences as a regional threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft