Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 October, 2022, 11:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banks disbursed Tk 3,837cr farm loans in July-Aug

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

Farm loan disbursement by banks was Tk 3,837 crore in the first two months (July-August) in the current financial year 2022-2023, which is 12.41 per cent of the total annual disbursement target.
The disbursement of agricultural credit increased by 43.46 per cent or Tk 1,162.52 crore to Tk 3,837.3 crore in July-August of FY23 from Tk 2,674.78 crore in the same period in the previous financial year, according to the Bangladesh Bank (BB).
The agricultural credit disbursement target has been set at Tk 30,911 crore for FY23, which is 8.88 per cent higher than Tk 28,391 crore targeted in FY22.
The central bank's pressure on banks to expedite disbursement of loans to farmers was one of the key reasons for the increase, BB officials said.
The total recovery position of agricultural credit was Tk 4,123.13 crore in July-August of 2022, which is 22.36 per cent higher than Tk 3,369.42 crore recovered in the same period of the preceding year.
The outstanding balance, including interest, of agricultural credit stood at Tk 50,235.4 crore at the end of August, which is 11 per cent higher than Tk 45,260.89 crore at the end of August 2021.
The disbursement target of all state-owned commercial banks and state-owned specialised banks together was set at Tk 11,758 crore and that of private commercial banks and foreign commercial banks together were set at Tk 19,153 crore.
As agriculture plays a vital role in the country's economy, issuing credit to the farmers has become crucial to keep the agriculture-based rural economy vibrant at a time when the industry and service sectors are struggling due to the ongoing global economic crisis, the officials said.
As much as 40.6 per cent of the country's workforce is directly employed in agriculture sector.
As inflation has been rising significantly and import cost swelling in recent months, the government is giving more importance to agricultural production, which is one of the driving forces of Bangladesh's economy.
On May 22, 2022, the central bank has given an emphasis on disbursement of agricultural credit at 4 per cent concessional interest for cultivating import substitute crops (pulses, oilseeds, spices and maize).
In addition, the BB on June 27, 2022 announced disbursement of minimum 40 per cent unused outstanding amount of Tk 3,000 crore as refinance scheme previously issued through a circular September 14, 2021 to the flood-affected farmers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank holds business discussuion meeting in Barishal
Banking Events
‘Trade thru yuan won’t shake BD’s reliance on USD’
Key US inflation index shows signs of slowing in Aug
India’s gasoil, gasoline sales surge on festive demand
Banks disbursed Tk 3,837cr farm loans in July-Aug
Over 3 lakh BD users download MetLife’s 360Health app
Nestle drops contested Indonesian palm oil supplier


Latest News
26 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Rajeev Sethi joins Robi as CEO
Body of housewife found hanging in Moulvibazar
Women's Asia Cup: Bangladesh asked to bat against Pakistan
Durga Puja: Maha Ashtami today
Ukraine: Key eastern town 'cleared' of Russian troops
Madrid drop first points as Benzema spurns penalty against Osasuna
PM leaves Washington for home
Brazil votes in Bolsonaro-Lula showdown
Bulk power tariff hike could be announced within Oct 14
Most Read News
Indonesia football match riot, stampede death toll reaches 174
129 killed after riot at Indonesia football match
Florida, Carolinas begin recovery after Hurricane Ian
Students Union held a rally in front of Raju sculpture on the campus
Juba League leader shot dead in Laxmipur
Iraqi anti-government demonstrators carry posters depicting killed protesters
Swiss FinMin makes surprise decision to quit
Erdogan renews threat to block Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
UN chief voices concern about prejudice, racism, rising hate speech across world
Myanmar’s emergences as a regional threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft