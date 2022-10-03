Over 3 lakh BD users download MetLife’s 360Health app





Within a few months of its launch, MetLife's 360Heath mobile app has been downloaded by over 3.00,000 users, making it one of the most useful and popular health and fitness apps in Bangladesh.

An array of unique features of 360Health are helping users live a healthier and more fulling life.

Anyone can download the app for free from Google Play Store to access health awareness and disease prevention tools like BMI (Body Mass Index) calculator, Covid-19 symptom checker, individual health risk assessment, diabetes management, and the option to analyze one's financial priorities to find suitable financial protection solutions.

Based on specific insurance product subscriptions, MetLife customers can unlock exclusive features like free virtual doctor consultations, special discounts on diagnostic tests, and preferential access to specialists like Cardiologists, Psychologists, Nutritionists, Gynecologists, Gastrologists and General Surgeons.

Customers are also able to use the app to order medicines and other important health management devices online. In addition, customers can get their policy-related information including policy status, policy maturity date and premium due date right from the app, says a press release.















