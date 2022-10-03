

Medtronic holds walk on World Heart Day 2022

Medtronic plc is a leading global healthcare technology company that operates in 150 countries and employs over 90,000 people, says a press release.

To increase public awareness regarding heart disease, the walk, began at 8 am from Amphitheatre in Hatirjheel and ended in front of the organization's Tejgaon headquarters. Debojyoti Banerjee, the Country Manager for Medtronic Bangladesh along with around 50 employees participated in the walk.

According to research by the World Heart Federation, Global Heart, Bangladesh accounts for 13% of all disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), a measure of the global disease burden that represents the number of years lost to illness, disability, or early death. The latest World Health Organization (WHO) figures show that 108,528 fatalities from coronary heart disease, or 15.16% of all deaths, occurred in Bangladesh in 2020.

The country manager for Medtronic Bangladesh, Debojyoti Banerjee, stated, "We work to enhance people's lives through our medical advancements, services, and innovative solutions. As a company, we are committed to taking our innovations to the highest possible standard to serve our patients. Therefore, to raise awareness about the importance of a healthy heart, I along with all employees of Medtronic Bangladesh participated in this walk."

Over the years, Medtronic has taken several initiatives to raise public awareness of diseases and educate people about them. Employees participated in a hands-on training session on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) after the walk. The session covered topics such as the background of CPR, steps, and CPR for infants, children, and adults along with hands-on training.













Medtronic Bangladesh Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), staged a walk recently, in recognition of World Heart Day 2022.Medtronic plc is a leading global healthcare technology company that operates in 150 countries and employs over 90,000 people, says a press release.To increase public awareness regarding heart disease, the walk, began at 8 am from Amphitheatre in Hatirjheel and ended in front of the organization's Tejgaon headquarters. Debojyoti Banerjee, the Country Manager for Medtronic Bangladesh along with around 50 employees participated in the walk.According to research by the World Heart Federation, Global Heart, Bangladesh accounts for 13% of all disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), a measure of the global disease burden that represents the number of years lost to illness, disability, or early death. The latest World Health Organization (WHO) figures show that 108,528 fatalities from coronary heart disease, or 15.16% of all deaths, occurred in Bangladesh in 2020.The country manager for Medtronic Bangladesh, Debojyoti Banerjee, stated, "We work to enhance people's lives through our medical advancements, services, and innovative solutions. As a company, we are committed to taking our innovations to the highest possible standard to serve our patients. Therefore, to raise awareness about the importance of a healthy heart, I along with all employees of Medtronic Bangladesh participated in this walk."Over the years, Medtronic has taken several initiatives to raise public awareness of diseases and educate people about them. Employees participated in a hands-on training session on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) after the walk. The session covered topics such as the background of CPR, steps, and CPR for infants, children, and adults along with hands-on training.