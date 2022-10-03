

Dhaka Bank opens its 110th branch at Akij City

Founder Vice Chairman of Dhaka Bank ATM Hayatuzzaman Khan, Director Altaf Hossain Sarkar, and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Emranul Huq were also present and grace the occasion.

Also present the Additional Managing Director of Dhaka Bank Md. Abu Jafor, Deputy Managing Director. Mostaque Ahmed, Head of Corporate Banking Akhlaqur Rahman, CEO of Dhaka Bank Foundation Arham Masudul Huq, Chief Risk Officer Darashiko Khasru, Branch Manager of Local Office Sheikh Abdul Bakir, Branch Manager of Gulshan Branch Mustafa Husain-SEVP, CFO SahabubAlam Khan with other senior officials of both institutions and well-known businessmen and local dignitaries of the area.

After the ceremony, A Payroll Agreement was signed between Dhaka Bank Limited and Akij Jute Mills Limited.





















