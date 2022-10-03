Dhaka Bank opens its 110th branch at Akij City

Video
Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Chairman of the renowned business organization of the country Akij Group  Sheikh Nasir Uddin inaugurated the 110th branch as a Chief Guest of Dhaka Bank Limited with the presence of Chairman of Dhaka Bank Ltd Abdul Hai Sarkar at Akij City in  Noapara,  Jashore recently, says a press release.
Founder Vice Chairman of Dhaka Bank ATM Hayatuzzaman Khan, Director Altaf Hossain Sarkar, and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Emranul Huq were also present and grace the occasion.
Also present the Additional Managing Director of Dhaka Bank Md. Abu Jafor, Deputy Managing Director.  Mostaque Ahmed, Head of Corporate Banking  Akhlaqur Rahman, CEO of Dhaka Bank Foundation  Arham Masudul Huq, Chief Risk Officer  Darashiko Khasru, Branch Manager of Local Office  Sheikh Abdul Bakir, Branch Manager of Gulshan Branch  Mustafa Husain-SEVP, CFO  SahabubAlam Khan with other senior officials of both institutions and well-known businessmen and local dignitaries of the area.
After the ceremony, A Payroll Agreement was signed between Dhaka Bank Limited and Akij Jute Mills Limited.


