Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 October, 2022, 11:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK’s Truss admits tax cuts misstep at start of tense Tory conference

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

LONDON, Oct 2: UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sunday conceded she should have better prepared Britain for her recent debt-fuelled mini-budget, which sparked a week of market turmoil, dismal headlines and disastrous polls.
Less than a month into the job but already mired in a deep crisis, the new Tory leader insisted her controversial plans would return Britain to economic growth, as it grapples with decades-high inflation and imminent recession.
"I do stand by the package we announced... but I do accept we should have laid the ground better there," Truss told the BBC as her restive ruling Conservatives' annual conference gets underway in Birmingham.
"We have a clear plan moving forward both to deal with the energy crisis and to deal with inflation, but also to get the economy growing and to put us on a good long-term footing," she added.
Opposition parties, much of the public and even Conservative MPs -- notably backers of her defeated leadership rival Rishi Sunak -- are aghast at the proposals to cut taxes unveiled 10 days ago by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng.
Markets tanked in response to the package, and the Bank of England staged an emergency intervention to bail out embattled pension funds, setting the stage for a difficult four-day gathering in Birmingham.
Appearing on the BBC immediately after Truss, senior Tory MP Michael Gove branded the plans "profoundly" wrong and said there would need to be "a course correction".
Ahead of Sunday, Truss broke nearly a week of silence Thursday with a round of broadcast interviews with regional BBC stations -- when her awkward pauses generated almost as many headlines as her defence of the plan.
She then followed up with further interviews and a newspaper article Friday in which she vowed to press on with the policies but get "an iron grip" on public finances.
"Of course, we need to bring down borrowing as a proportion of GDP over the medium term, and I have a plan to do that," the under-fire leader reiterated Sunday.
The live TV appearance was her first before a national UK audience since Kwarteng unveiled the contentious proposals on September 23, and comes after a raft of polls showed a dramatic slump for her party.
One poll Friday by YouGov found that 51 percent of Britons think that Truss should resign -- and 54 percent want Kwarteng to go.
Several other polls in recent days showed the opposition Labour party with mammoth leads of up to 33 points over the Conservatives -- its biggest since the heyday of former Labour prime minister Tony Blair in the late 1990s.
Echoing Blair, Labour leader Keir Starmer says that his party now represents mainstream UK voters, and has demanded Truss recall parliament rather than press ahead with her conference.
As it is, both Sunak and former prime minister Boris Johnson are reportedly staying away from Birmingham. But Truss will have plenty of critics lying in wait at what the Tories bill as Europe's largest annual political event.
Protesters angry at rising energy bills and the government's handling of the worsening cost-of-living crisis massed in London and Birmingham Saturday, with more demonstrations planned for the start of the Tory conference Sunday.
Kwarteng is due to address the party's four-day grassroots gathering on Monday, before Truss closes it with the leader's keynote speech on Wednesday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank holds business discussuion meeting in Barishal
Banking Events
‘Trade thru yuan won’t shake BD’s reliance on USD’
Key US inflation index shows signs of slowing in Aug
India’s gasoil, gasoline sales surge on festive demand
Banks disbursed Tk 3,837cr farm loans in July-Aug
Over 3 lakh BD users download MetLife’s 360Health app
Nestle drops contested Indonesian palm oil supplier


Latest News
26 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Rajeev Sethi joins Robi as CEO
Body of housewife found hanging in Moulvibazar
Women's Asia Cup: Bangladesh asked to bat against Pakistan
Durga Puja: Maha Ashtami today
Ukraine: Key eastern town 'cleared' of Russian troops
Madrid drop first points as Benzema spurns penalty against Osasuna
PM leaves Washington for home
Brazil votes in Bolsonaro-Lula showdown
Bulk power tariff hike could be announced within Oct 14
Most Read News
Indonesia football match riot, stampede death toll reaches 174
129 killed after riot at Indonesia football match
Florida, Carolinas begin recovery after Hurricane Ian
Students Union held a rally in front of Raju sculpture on the campus
Juba League leader shot dead in Laxmipur
Iraqi anti-government demonstrators carry posters depicting killed protesters
Swiss FinMin makes surprise decision to quit
Erdogan renews threat to block Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
UN chief voices concern about prejudice, racism, rising hate speech across world
Myanmar’s emergences as a regional threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft