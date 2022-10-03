Video
Monday, 3 October, 2022, 11:31 AM
Home Business

India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

NEW DELHI, Oct 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a "step towards the new era."
The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said.
Modi launched the much-awaited services that aim to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, less delay in internet connectivity and highly reliable communications in presence of India's telecom leaders in New Delhi. "This event will be etched in history," Modi said at the launch. He said it was a "step towards the new era in the country" and "the beginning of infinite opportunities."
Bharti Airtel is rolling out its 5G services in eight cities on Saturday and has set March 2024 as the deadline for countrywide coverage for as many as 5,000 towns.    -Agencies


