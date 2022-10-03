Regalo Restaurant, La Bakehouse sign MoU with P2P



CHATTOGRAM, Oct 2: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed among corporate firm P2P (Plane to Perfection), 'Restaurant Regalo' and premium baked products sweets 'La Bakehouse' on Saturday.By this agreement, parties will exchange various facilities between themselves.Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of P2P Mohammad Fahim and Managing Director of Rigalo and La Bakehouse Abrar Hossain signed the agreement.Head of Business Rubayet Bin Abedin of P2P, Consultant (Sales, Marketing, Communication) Mohammad Hasan, Manager (Human Resource Management) Aminul Hasan, General Manager of Regalo Ferdous were present among others