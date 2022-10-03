Capital market investors lose Tk 2,829 cr in week

The capital market investors suffered losses amounting to Tk 2829.94 crore last week (Sep 25-29), according to the weekly market transactions.

Of the total five working days, the market saw three days of decline and two days of rises in the index.

Both trades and indexes were during the week. Share prices of most of the traded companies also fell. As a result, the market capital of investors has decreased by Tk 2829 crores.

Shares and units of 386 companies were traded in Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the main capital market of the country. Of them, 61 companies' share prices increased, 173 decreased, and 152 were unchanged.

The DSE index fell by 51 points to 6,512 points in the week as the share prices of most companies fell. Among the other two indexes of DSE and DSES (Bangladesh Dhaka Stock Exchange Broad Index (DSEX) including value, chart, profile and other market data ) decreased by 17 points to 1419 points and the DS-30 index decreased by 35 points to 2330 points compared to the previous week.

Market capitalization (capital) decreased by Tk 2829.94 crore in the week due to a decrease in index and price. But in the previous week, the capital had increased by Tk2617.42 crore. The market capital at the beginning of the week was Tk 522763.99 crore. After trading on Thursday, the last working day of the week, the capital stood at Tk 519 914.04 crore. The capital decreased by 54 percent.

-UNB










