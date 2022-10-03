Video
Court resets Nov 16 for submission of probe report on BB cyber heist

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 248

A court set November 16 to submit a probe report in the case lodged over Bangladesh Bank (BB) reserve heist that took place in 2016.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arafatul Rakib set the date on Sunday morning as the investigation agency CID failed to present the report.
Hackers stole $101m from BB's accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February 2016. Of the amount, $81 million was transferred to four accounts with RCBC in Manila and another $20 million to a bank in Sri Lanka.
But the transfer of $20 million to Sri Lanka failed because of a spelling error by the hackers. Later, the BB was able to retrieve about $15 million from the Philippines.
 Bangladesh Bank Deputy Director (accounts and budgeting) Zobayer Bin Huda filed the case with Motijheel Police Station on March 15, 2016. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is passing dates without filing the probe report.     -BSS


