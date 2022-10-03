ICSB holds its 12th Annual General Meeting

Video
Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) was held at the Grand Ballroom of Sheraton Dhaka, at Kemal Ataturk Avenue, Banani, Dhaka on Sunday, says a press release.
Muzaffar Ahmed FCMA, FCS, President of the Institute presided over the meeting and tabled the Council Report for the year 2021 of the Institute.
The Audited Financial Statements of the Institute for the year ended 31 December 2021 were placed before the Members. The Members approved the Council Report and Financial Statements of the Institute. The meeting also appointed M/S. A. Qasem& Co. Chartered Accountants as the external auditor of the Institute for the year 2022.Later on, the fifth council election was completed in a festive mode.
The President in his speech highlighted the major activities and achievements of the Institute.
Among them successfully holding of 8th ICSB National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence 2020, 8thConvocation of ICSB, workshops and CPD seminars, etc. He also thanked the Members for their valuable suggestions towards the development of the Institute. A large number of members were present in the meeting and appreciated the performance of the Institute and congratulated the 4thCouncil for working successfully.
Senior Vice President, Md. Azizur Rahman FCS,Vice President, Md. Selim Reza FCS,Treasurer, Salim Ahmed FCS, Council Members and Secretary and CEO of the Institute, Md Zakir Hossain were also present at the meeting.






