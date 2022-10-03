Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 October, 2022, 11:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD mandates online payment of land registration fee

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262

In a bid to alleviate the hassle and hardships faced by applicants at the land office, the government has taken the registration process for mutation, or change of a property's title ownership in the Khatiyan (record of rights), online.
A fee of Tk 1,100 must be paid online for any correction to the record and the provision of the mutation ledger, according to the land ministry.
The e-mutation process was launched on Oct 1 and from Sunday, the first working day of the week, land offices will no longer accept payment for these services in cash, the ministry said in a public notice.
Taking into account the court fee of Tk 20, the notice issuance fee of Tk 50, the record correction fee of Tk 1,000 and the mutation ledger collection fee of Tk 100, the total cost of registration equates to Tk 1,170.
From now on, these fees have to be paid online using a mobile wallet or an internet banking service. No fee will be charged for correcting any errors in the duplicate carbon receipt (DCR) or the Khatiyan.
Mutation of a property implies a change of ownership by way of a purchase, transfer or inheritance. Once the title passes, the property must be registered under the name of the new owner with the registrar of the land office.
However, if a registration application was not approved due to applicant's failure to provide any necessary information or documents and it is resubmitted in line with the requisite paperwork, a fee of Tk 1,100 will be charged for any record correction and provision of the Khatiyan, the ministry said.
A QR code-based online DCR should be collected promptly once the mutation or change in ownership is finalised in order to avoid any complications.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank holds business discussuion meeting in Barishal
Banking Events
‘Trade thru yuan won’t shake BD’s reliance on USD’
Key US inflation index shows signs of slowing in Aug
India’s gasoil, gasoline sales surge on festive demand
Banks disbursed Tk 3,837cr farm loans in July-Aug
Over 3 lakh BD users download MetLife’s 360Health app
Nestle drops contested Indonesian palm oil supplier


Latest News
26 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Rajeev Sethi joins Robi as CEO
Body of housewife found hanging in Moulvibazar
Women's Asia Cup: Bangladesh asked to bat against Pakistan
Durga Puja: Maha Ashtami today
Ukraine: Key eastern town 'cleared' of Russian troops
Madrid drop first points as Benzema spurns penalty against Osasuna
PM leaves Washington for home
Brazil votes in Bolsonaro-Lula showdown
Bulk power tariff hike could be announced within Oct 14
Most Read News
Indonesia football match riot, stampede death toll reaches 174
129 killed after riot at Indonesia football match
Florida, Carolinas begin recovery after Hurricane Ian
Students Union held a rally in front of Raju sculpture on the campus
Juba League leader shot dead in Laxmipur
Iraqi anti-government demonstrators carry posters depicting killed protesters
Swiss FinMin makes surprise decision to quit
Erdogan renews threat to block Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
UN chief voices concern about prejudice, racism, rising hate speech across world
Myanmar’s emergences as a regional threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft