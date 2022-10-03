

Ctg Marine Academy celebrates World Maritime Day

Former Commandant of Marine Academy Captain M Zakaria was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Captain M Zakaria said: 'About 80 percent of the world's trade is transported through sea. Our Bay of Bengal plays vital role for that. The role of marine cadets are immense in keeping the world economy moving.'

In his speech of the special guest, Captain Azizul Islam said: 'Bangladesh Marine Academy should take measures to prepare mariners in such a way that they can operate high-tech sea vessels. Where our cadets will have ample employment opportunities and the problem of unemployment will be eliminated.'

More than 200 former cadets including Marine Academy Commandant Sajid Hossain, Marine Eng CF Zaman, Captain M Helal Uddin, Captain Shafiq Bhuiyan were present on the occasion among others.

World Maritime Day is observed annually by the World Maritime Organization and its member states to focus on the contribution of the maritime sector. Finally the marine cadets present a guard of honor to the guest captains.















