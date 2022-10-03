Prime Bank launches one-stop center Japan Desk

Video
Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 283
Business Desk

Prime Bank has officially launched One-Stop Solution Center 'Japan Desk' with the objective of facilitating cross-border business initiatives and investments between Japan and Bangladesh.  Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, Naoki Ito attended the launching event held recently as a Chief Guest along with Tanjil Chowdhury, Chairman of Prime Bank.
Hassan O. Rashid, Managing Director and CEO also present there.
Dignitaries from the diplomatic core and business communities of both Japan and Bangladesh were present at the event.
'Prime Bank, has taken this initiative of collaboration and mutual benefits by launching Japan Desk. As many Japanese companies are interested in establishing business in Bangladesh, the facilities by Prime Bank Japan Desk will support the growth of bilateral trade' - said His Excellency Naoki Ito in his speech at the launching.
Inaugurating the event, the Managing Director and CEO of Prime Bank Hassan O. Rashid mentioned 'Japanese investments in Public and Private sector has played an important role in the economic and social development of Bangladesh. Launching of Japan Desk will further strengthen the bilateral trade and investment opportunity with Japan.


