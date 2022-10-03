Video
44 to get Bangabandhu National Agri Award

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 274

A total of 44 individuals and organizations will get Bangabandhu Jatiya Krishi Puroshkar-1425 and 1426 (Bangla Year), the highest state recognition to the agriculture sector.
Of them, 15 individuals and organizations will get the award for the year of 1425 and 21 individuals and organizations will be awarded for outstanding contribution in 1426.
Three gold medals, twenty-five bronze medals and sixteen silver medals will        be distributed among the selected persons and organizations in different fields of agriculture.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally hand over the awards through a ceremony at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) on October 12, according to official sources.
The Ministry of Agriculture will arrange the function with Agriculture Minister and Chairman of Bangabandhu Krishi Puroshkar Trust Dr M Abdur Razzaque in the chair.
Each of the gold medal winners will receive Taka one lakh along with 18-carat gold medal weighing 25 grams, while each silver medal winner will get Tk 50,000 cash along with a medal of 25 grams pure silver and each bronze medal winner will receive Tk 25,000 cash along with a bronze medal.
These awards will be given for their special contribution to agriculture research and expansion, cooperatives, motivation, technology innovation, commercial farming, aforestation, rearing livestock and poultry and fish farming.
In 1973, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman introduced the award in order to take forward the Agri-based economy of the newly independent country to a new height.    -BSS


