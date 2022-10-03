Tk 65.31cr plan on cards to boost cropping intensity in Dinajpur

Government is taking an initiative to create 1,440 crore agricultural entrepreneurs for giving subsistence agriculture a sustainable shape.

A project titled 'sustainable agricultural development' has been proposed in Dinajpur region by the ministry of agriculture at a cost of Tk 65.31 crore. It aims at increasing cropping intensity by 4 per cent through extension of modern agricultural technology.

Using environmental friendly technology and high-value crops the project area will increase by 12 per cent and land productivity by 5 per cent. Moreover through training on harvesting and management including soil health, stakeholders may reduce loss of high-value crops by 10 per cent.

Sources at Planning Commission said the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) held a meeting on April 25 this year on the proposal project and recommended it to be presented in the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) with small changes. The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) will implement it by June 2027.

The project proposal said there is a great opportunity to increase crop production, in addition to increasing the intensity of crops through the application of modern agricultural technology in the high and medium high areas of vast plains of Dinajpur region. Agricultural environment in this region is gradually threatened.

On the other hand, due to socio-economic reasons, rich farmers are gradually turning away from agriculture, leaving farming into the hands of mid-level, marginal and small farmers. These farmers lack of capital to buy required material for good yield thus resulting in low yield.

The project will create youth and women farmers into entrepreneurs to reshape their livelihood by using technology and high yield crops.

The main activities of the project are - Technology demonstration, use of soil health protection technology, construction of 5 farmers' centers, construction of 155 non-electric cooling chambers, 8 shed houses, motivational trips, field days, 12 agricultural technology fairs and in-house training of farmers.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "The project aimed at producing high-value crops, diversifying crop production, producing safe crops, processing agricultural products, creating women and young entrepreneurs, commercializing agriculture and expanding modern technology and activities to meet national nutritional needs in Dinajpur region of Rangpur Division."

Dinajpur region is one of the most promising agricultural regions and it has been selected based on the agricultural nature of the region, agricultural diversity and environment.







