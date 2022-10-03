Video
Monday, 3 October, 2022
Business

‘BGMEA struggling to maintain trade schedule amid load-shedding’

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 294
Business Correspondent

Garment suppliers in Bangladesh are facing hindrances in exporting products to international clothing retailers and brands on time due to extreme load-shedding in the country.
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said while addressing a discussion on "Launching Web Portal on setting up factories, licencing, certification and registration" jointly organised by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and the GIZ at the Westin Dhaka.
"The situation has turned so acute that factories are facing four to 10 hours of power outage now a day," he said.
The government says that load-shedding is being enforced to save diesel but now factories have to run on diesel due to the lower pressure of gas and power, he said.
"Gas pressure is so low that factories can't run at full capacity. As a result, diesel consumption has not been reduced. Rather, it has increased."
"With all these challenges, the cost of doing business is increasing and the export from Bangladesh has been performing poorly since September."


