Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 October, 2022, 11:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mbappe off bench to steer PSG to victory

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 256

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and OGC Nice at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on October 1, 2022. photo: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and OGC Nice at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on October 1, 2022. photo: AFP

PARIS, OCT 2: Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score the winning goal as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Nice 2-1 on Saturday to reclaim top spot in Ligue 1.
French international Mbappe was left out of the starting line-up by coach Christophe Galtier with one eye on Wednesday's Champions League clash at Benfica.
That is one of 11 fixtures the French champions face in the six weeks leading up to the World Cup.
Mbappe was replaced by 20-year-old Hugo Ekitike, who was making his first start for PSG but struggled to make an impact.
However, it was fellow superstar Lionel Messi who grabbed the attention when he gave PSG a 29th-minute lead with a sumptuous, curling free-kick from the edge of the box which sailed over the Nice wall and past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
"I'm incredibly lucky to see him every morning in training," said Galtier.
It was Messi's 60th career goal from free-kicks but first in a PSG shirt.
"We are not playing less well than we were, but our opponents are starting to know us," said PSG defender Marquinhos after a disjointed display by the champions.
"We are not going to have an exceptional match every time or win 5-0. It's important to know how to win 1-0 or 2-1 with a goal at the end, like tonight.
"It was complicated in the first half, we couldn't find any space to create chances. Nice blocked us but a superb free-kick Leo Messi unblocked the situation."
Gaetan Laborde levelled for Nice, who were coached by Galtier until this season, in the 47th minute after PSG got into a terrible defensive tangle.
Mbappe was summoned from the bench on the hour mark and struck the winner with seven minutes left after Nice attempted and failed to play the ball out of defence.
The goal was Mbappe's eighth of the league season and took him level with teammate Neymar at the top of the scoring charts.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Quite emotional' Djokovic into fourth final of season in Tel Aviv
Mbappe off bench to steer PSG to victory
Dortmund miss chance to go top with bitter collapse in Cologne
Arsenal show title mettle, Potter gets first Chelsea win
Football mourns 'heartbreaking' Indonesia stampede deaths
Indonesia stadium stampede a 'tragedy beyond comprehension': FIFA president
Barca edge Mallorca to top league, Atletico dominate sorry Sevilla
Qatar races to ready luxury and budget rooms for World Cup


Latest News
26 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Rajeev Sethi joins Robi as CEO
Body of housewife found hanging in Moulvibazar
Women's Asia Cup: Bangladesh asked to bat against Pakistan
Durga Puja: Maha Ashtami today
Ukraine: Key eastern town 'cleared' of Russian troops
Madrid drop first points as Benzema spurns penalty against Osasuna
PM leaves Washington for home
Brazil votes in Bolsonaro-Lula showdown
Bulk power tariff hike could be announced within Oct 14
Most Read News
Indonesia football match riot, stampede death toll reaches 174
129 killed after riot at Indonesia football match
Florida, Carolinas begin recovery after Hurricane Ian
Students Union held a rally in front of Raju sculpture on the campus
Juba League leader shot dead in Laxmipur
Iraqi anti-government demonstrators carry posters depicting killed protesters
Swiss FinMin makes surprise decision to quit
Erdogan renews threat to block Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
UN chief voices concern about prejudice, racism, rising hate speech across world
Myanmar’s emergences as a regional threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft