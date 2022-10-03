Arsenal show title mettle, Potter gets first Chelsea win

LONDON, OCT 2: Arsenal underlined their credentials as genuine Premier League title contenders with a 3-1 win over arch rivals Tottenham, while Chelsea's dramatic 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace gave Graham Potter his first success as Blues boss on Saturday.

As the Premier League returned with a bang after the international break, Liverpool were rocked by Brighton forward Leandro Trossard's hat-trick in a 3-3 draw at Anfield.

But it was Arsenal who stole the spotlight as Mikel Arteta's side made it seven wins from eight league games, moving them four points clear at the top of the table.

Thomas Partey put the Gunners ahead early in the first half of the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

Harry Kane equalised with a penalty but third-placed Tottenham imploded after the interval as Hugo Lloris's mistake allowed Gabriel Jesus to restore Arsenal's lead.

Tottenham defender Emerson Royal was sent off for an ugly foul on Gabriel Martinelli before Granit Xhaka's goal ensured Arsenal would avenge the 3-0 defeat against their hated neighbours last season that cost them a Champions League place.

Ending Tottenham's 13-match unbeaten run in the league was a significant statement of intent from the hosts.

"They were phenomenal. We went from it and we created great energy in the stadium and deserved to win the game," Arteta said.

At Selhurst Park, Chelsea left it late to give Potter his first win in his second match since arriving from Brighton to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea, who drew 1-1 with RB Salzburg in the Champions League in Potter's first game, suffered a nightmare start on seven minutes as Wesley Fofana squandered possession and Jordan Ayew fed Odsonne Edouard to fire into the top corner.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva escaped a red card when he was only booked for stopping Ayew's attack by deliberately handling the ball.

Silva made the most of that escape as he provided the assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 38th minute equaliser.

The Brazilian headed the ball towards Aubameyang and he let it bounce across his body before swivelling to fire a half-volley into the bottom corner from just inside the area.

It was Aubameyang's first Chelsea goal since signing from Barcelona on transfer deadline day.

Conor Gallagher, who spent last season on loan at Palace, won it for Chelsea in stoppage-time when the substitute curled a fine finish into the top corner. -AFP









