Monday, 3 October, 2022, 11:29 AM
Home Sports

Football mourns 'heartbreaking' Indonesia stampede deaths

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258

This picture shows a torched vehicle outside Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java on October 2, 2022. - At least 127 people were killed when angry fans invaded a football pitch after a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya in Malang, East Java in Indonesia late on October 1, police said. photo: AFP

HONG KONG, OCT 2: World football united on Sunday after Indonesian authorities said that at least 174 people died at a stadium there following a pitch invasion and stampede.
AFP Sport picks out reactions from across football:

Players
"Devastating to hear of the events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia last night. Shocking news."
-- Former England star Wayne Rooney.
"Heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."
-- Spain defender Sergio Ramos.
"My thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Indonesia holds a special place in my heart."
-- England women's captain Leah Williamson.

Teams
"We send our sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and everyone affected."
-- Manchester United.
"We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia. Our thoughts are with all those affected."
-- Manchester City.
"FC Barcelona is pained by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia and rejects all acts of violence both on and off the field."
-- Barcelona.
"Paris Saint-Germain would like to offer its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the stadium tragedy in Malang, Indonesia."
-- Paris Saint-Germain.
"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia. There should never be violence at a football match."
-- Ajax.

Organisations
"A dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension."
-- FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
"The RFEF deeply laments the tragedy and condemns any act of violence, more so if it is in a festive setting, as a game of football should always be."
-- Spanish Football Federation. Spanish clubs will observe a minute's silence before matches on Sunday.
"The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with those affected by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium last night."
-- Premier League.
"Sending our condolences and thoughts to the victims, the families and everyone affected by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia."
-- Italy's Serie A.
"I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear such tragic news coming out of football-loving Indonesia."
-- Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.     -AFP


