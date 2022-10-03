Football mourns 'heartbreaking' Indonesia stampede deaths



This picture shows a torched vehicle outside Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java on October 2, 2022. - At least 127 people were killed when angry fans invaded a football pitch after a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya in Malang, East Java in Indonesia late on October 1, police said. photo: AFP

AFP Sport picks out reactions from across football:



Players

"Devastating to hear of the events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia last night. Shocking news."

-- Former England star Wayne Rooney.

"Heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."

-- Spain defender Sergio Ramos.

"My thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Indonesia holds a special place in my heart."

-- England women's captain Leah Williamson.



Teams

"We send our sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and everyone affected."

-- Manchester United.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia. Our thoughts are with all those affected."

-- Manchester City.

"FC Barcelona is pained by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia and rejects all acts of violence both on and off the field."

-- Barcelona.

"Paris Saint-Germain would like to offer its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the stadium tragedy in Malang, Indonesia."

-- Paris Saint-Germain.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia. There should never be violence at a football match."

-- Ajax.



Organisations

"A dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension."

-- FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

"The RFEF deeply laments the tragedy and condemns any act of violence, more so if it is in a festive setting, as a game of football should always be."

-- Spanish Football Federation. Spanish clubs will observe a minute's silence before matches on Sunday.

"The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with those affected by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium last night."

-- Premier League.

"Sending our condolences and thoughts to the victims, the families and everyone affected by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia."

-- Italy's Serie A.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear such tragic news coming out of football-loving Indonesia."

-- Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa. -AFP











HONG KONG, OCT 2: World football united on Sunday after Indonesian authorities said that at least 174 people died at a stadium there following a pitch invasion and stampede.AFP Sport picks out reactions from across football:Players"Devastating to hear of the events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia last night. Shocking news."-- Former England star Wayne Rooney."Heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."-- Spain defender Sergio Ramos."My thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Indonesia holds a special place in my heart."-- England women's captain Leah Williamson.Teams"We send our sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and everyone affected."-- Manchester United."We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia. Our thoughts are with all those affected."-- Manchester City."FC Barcelona is pained by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia and rejects all acts of violence both on and off the field."-- Barcelona."Paris Saint-Germain would like to offer its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the stadium tragedy in Malang, Indonesia."-- Paris Saint-Germain."We are deeply saddened by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia. There should never be violence at a football match."-- Ajax.Organisations"A dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension."-- FIFA president Gianni Infantino."The RFEF deeply laments the tragedy and condemns any act of violence, more so if it is in a festive setting, as a game of football should always be."-- Spanish Football Federation. Spanish clubs will observe a minute's silence before matches on Sunday."The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with those affected by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium last night."-- Premier League."Sending our condolences and thoughts to the victims, the families and everyone affected by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia."-- Italy's Serie A."I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear such tragic news coming out of football-loving Indonesia."-- Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa. -AFP