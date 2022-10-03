Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 October, 2022, 11:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rising tennis star Tiafoe staying focused after 'crazy month'

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 260

TOKYO, OCT 2: Frances Tiafoe on Sunday reflected on a "crazy month" that saw him reach a US Open semi-final and play a starring role at the Laver Cup -- but hopes that's just the start.
The world number 19 from the United States made a name for himself when he stunned Rafael Nadal on his way to a shock final-four appearance at Flushing Meadows last month.
He followed that up by leading Team World to their first Laver Cup title in London and even beat Roger Federer in doubles in the final match of the retiring tennis great's career.
Tiafoe, in Tokyo for the Japan Open, believes he has "a lot to give to the game".
"I'm super curious right now to see where I can take this tennis thing," said the 24-year-old.
"As far as the noise, obviously it comes with it. People will cheer me one day and the next you'll be forgotten -- you know how individual sports go."
Tiafoe arrived for practice on Sunday after watching the Washington Wizards play the Golden State Warriors in an NBA pre-season match being held north of Tokyo.
He said he left at half-time because he had to "lock in" for the Japan Open, where he is the number four seed and will play Japanese wild card Yasutaka Uchiyama in the first round on Monday.
Top seed Casper Ruud, Nick Kyrgios and Taylor Fritz will also play in Tokyo, although Britain's Cameron Norrie withdrew on Sunday after testing positive for Covid.
Tiafoe arrived in Japan after he and doubles partner Jack Sock sent Federer into retirement with a defeat, after they beat the Swiss great and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Quite emotional' Djokovic into fourth final of season in Tel Aviv
Mbappe off bench to steer PSG to victory
Dortmund miss chance to go top with bitter collapse in Cologne
Arsenal show title mettle, Potter gets first Chelsea win
Football mourns 'heartbreaking' Indonesia stampede deaths
Indonesia stadium stampede a 'tragedy beyond comprehension': FIFA president
Barca edge Mallorca to top league, Atletico dominate sorry Sevilla
Qatar races to ready luxury and budget rooms for World Cup


Latest News
26 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Rajeev Sethi joins Robi as CEO
Body of housewife found hanging in Moulvibazar
Women's Asia Cup: Bangladesh asked to bat against Pakistan
Durga Puja: Maha Ashtami today
Ukraine: Key eastern town 'cleared' of Russian troops
Madrid drop first points as Benzema spurns penalty against Osasuna
PM leaves Washington for home
Brazil votes in Bolsonaro-Lula showdown
Bulk power tariff hike could be announced within Oct 14
Most Read News
Indonesia football match riot, stampede death toll reaches 174
129 killed after riot at Indonesia football match
Florida, Carolinas begin recovery after Hurricane Ian
Students Union held a rally in front of Raju sculpture on the campus
Juba League leader shot dead in Laxmipur
Iraqi anti-government demonstrators carry posters depicting killed protesters
Swiss FinMin makes surprise decision to quit
Erdogan renews threat to block Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
UN chief voices concern about prejudice, racism, rising hate speech across world
Myanmar’s emergences as a regional threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft