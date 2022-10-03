Video
Badminton Federation felicitates South Asian Junior Champions

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 285

The Bangladesh Badminton Federation (BFF) has facilitated four shuttlers for their remarkable achievement in the South Asia (Under-15& 17) Regional Junior Badminton Championship.  Bangladesh U-15 team's SSM Sifat Ullah Ghalib and Mostakim Hossain won the title in boys'
doubles while Under-17's Najmul Islam Joy and Shahed Ahmed finished third.
To felicitate these four accomplished players who brought glory to the country, the Badminton Federation organized a grand ceremony at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in the capital on Sunday.
Earlier, the officials of the federation welcomed those four players by garlanding them at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
Later they were brought directly to the indoor stadium. Bangladesh Badminton Federation president Dr. Abdul Malek and Sports Secretary Mejbah Uddin welcomed them there. On behalf of the Federation, Dr.l Malek awarded the champion SSM Sifat Ullah (Galib) and Mostakim Hossain BDT 50,000 each and a total of BDT 1 lakh.
Apart from this, former member of Badminton Federation Kamrunnesha Ashraf Dina rewarded BDT 25,000 to Najmul Islam Joy and Shahed Ahmed.
Federation General Secretary Md Shah Alam Sardar, former Vice President Zahirul Islam Swapan, former Treasurer Md Monwar Ul Alam Babul were present on the occasion.
The countries participating in the tournament are Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India.     -BSS


