Monday, 3 October, 2022, 11:28 AM
ACC Women\'s T20 Asia Cup 2022

Tigresses to take on Pakistan today

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 275
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh will engage with Pakistan today at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Sylhet in the day's first match of the ongoing ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022.
The match will commence at 9:00am (BST).
The defending champions Bangladesh blew away Thailand by nine wickets in the opener of the marquee Asian women's event on Saturday while Pakistan thrashed Malaysia by same margin on the following day. So, both the sides are upbeat and are ready to give a bite today.
The Tigresses possibly will not alter the winning combination. Shamima Sultana and Fargana Haque Pinkey are going to open the Bangladesh innings. Skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti and former captain Rumana Ahmed will bat at next respective spots in the batting order. All the top order batters have been in very good form. Shamima's stormy 49 off 30 balls helped Bangladesh beat Thailand convincingly on October 1 while Pinkey, Jyoti and Rumana had been phenomenal with the bat in just late ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, in which the Girls in Red and Green became unbeaten champions.
The biggest strengths for home side is their mighty spinning attack combining veteran Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Sanjida Akther Meghla, Nahida Akter and Shohely Akhter. Jahanar Alam is the lone speedster in the playing eleven. Ritu Mony is also a handy Bangladesh all-rounder.
Pakistan also must go with their winning squad where Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, skipper Bismah Mahroof, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Tuba Hasan and Diana Baig are the proven performers.
Among the previous 12 meetings, Bangladesh registered six victories against as many defeats. But recent form kept the home girls ahead as they lost none among last five appearances while Pakistan won just once in five clashes.
During the last Asia Cup facing in 2018, Bangladesh downed Pakistan by seven wickets.
Weather forecast shows heavy rain and wind over Sylhet all day long. The toss winning side however, will prefer to bat first and post a decent total in the batting friendly SICS Academy ground.


