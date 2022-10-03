Video
ACC Women\'s T20 Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan, Sri Lanka secure predictable victory

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022Wrapping Malaysia on 57, Pakistan registered their first victory in ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 while after defeat against India, Sri Lanka turn around against the UAE beating them by 11 runs in the rain interrupted Sunday evening's game at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Sylhet.
In the 1st match of the day, Pakistan opted to chase and restricted Malaysia on 57 for nine from stipulated 20 overs after fiery spells from Omaima Sohail and Tuba Hasan. Sohail notched three for 19 and Tuba claimed two for 13. Besides, Diana Baig and Sadia Iqbal took one wicket apiece.
Elsa Hunter (not out 29) and Wan Julia (11) were the two Malaysian batters to reach double figure and rest of the players made telephonic digits.
Chasing tinny 58-run target, Pakistan piled up 61 for the lost of Sidra Ameen's wicket from nine overs. Ameen got out on 31 off 23 with five boundaries while another opener Muneeba Ali and skipper Bismah Mahroof remained unbeaten on eight.
Tuba of Pakistan named the Player of the Match.
Sri Lanka in the other match of the day, preferred to bat first but were able post 109 only for nine wickets.
Rain consumed almost half of the Sri Lankan batting innings as Malaysia got a revised target of 66 from 11 overs. The UAE divas were able to manage 54 for seven from 11 overs as the Lankans were won the match by 11 runs (D/L method).
Bangladesh will take on Pakistan today in the first match of the day whereas India and Malaysia will meet in the evening.


