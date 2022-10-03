Master Plan for CPA Bay Terminal likely in Dec

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 2: South Korean consultants are expected to submit the Master Plan with a detailed area plan of the Bay Terminal to the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) in December, CPA Secretary Muhammad Omar Faruk told the Daily Observer on Sunday.

In April, two South Korean firms, Kun Hwa Engineering and Consulting Company Limited and Daeyoung Engineering Company Limited, were appointed as the consultants for the Bay Terminal. he said.

He hoped that after finalisation of the master plan, the consultants would be expected to prepare the Development Project Proposal (DPP) in December.

The construction of the Bay Terminal might begin in February, he said.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchases (CCGP) recently approved the appointment of the consultants for by the CPA.

The consultants would be paid, Tk 126.50 crore for preparing the design, drawing, as well as the tender and other related documents for the project.

The CPA took the project to reduce container congestion and enhance the capacity to handle export and import trade by four times by ensuring round the clock navigability of the port's channels.

The Bay Terminal would be established on a 1,200-acre island in the Bay of Bengal off the Patenga coast , close to the Chattogram Port and Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ).

After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returns to Dhaka, handing over 803 acres of khas land for the Bay Terminal at a token price, expects CPA officials.

In 2013, CPA took the Bay Terminal project with three terminals, a 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, a 1,225-metre container terminal and an 830-metre container terminal.

The Shipping Ministry assigned the CPA to build one terminal and left the construction of the two other terminals under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The PPP Authority appointed Transaction Adviser for the implementation of two projects under PPP.

The government has already approved the appointment of a German joint venture as the consultant for the construction of a breakwater and channel dredging for the Bay Terminal.

In August, the cabinet committee on Goverment purchase (CCGP) approved the CPA's proposal to appoint a joint venture of Sellhorn, WSP, KS and Aqua, Germany, as the consultants for the channel dredging and breakwater construction for the Bay Terminal Construction at a cost of Tk 51.30 crore.

The German consultants were also assigned to carry out feasibility studies, prepare the detailed drawings and designs as well as monitor the construction.

Most of the about , 1,000 acres of khas and private land available for the project needs reclamation from the sea with mud filling. The Bay Terminal would be designed for berthing vessels with over 14 metre draft.

PSA Singapore, China Merchants Sports Holding Company Ltd, Dubai Ports (DP) World of the UAE, and International Port Development Co-operation of Korea, five international port giants, expressed interest in funding and constructing the project.