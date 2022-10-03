Video
Monday, 3 October, 2022, 11:28 AM
Home Back Page

Zilla Parishad Polls

EC meeting with DCs, SPs on Oct 8

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 282
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) has called a meeting on October 8 to discuss with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendent of Police (SPs) across the country.
In a letter issued on Sunday, the DCs and SPs across the country have been asked to attend the meeting of the EC.
EC Secretariat's Deputy Secretary (DS) Atiar Rahman signed the letter of invitation sent to them on the same day.
According to the letter, the meeting will be held 10:00am on October 8 at the EC auditorium at Agargaon in Dhaka. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal with chair.
When contacted, EC Secretariat's Joint Secretary (Director-Public Relation) Md. SM Asaduzzaman told media that the meeting was called regarding the preparation of the upcoming polls of Zilla Parishad (District Council) to be held on October 17 this year. The issue will get top priority.
Besides, the issues of other elections which will be held soon will also be discussed in the meeting. The CEC will give necessary instructions to the DCs and SPs to hold the polls peacefully without creating any controversy.


