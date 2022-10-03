Video
Home Back Page

BB Cyber Heist

CMM Court summons IO for failing to submit probe report for 67th time

CID asked to submit report on Nov 16

Published : Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 292
Court Correspondent

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court on Sunday summoned the Additional Superintendent of Police of CID, Raihan Uddin Khan also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case filed over the stolen money from Bangladesh Bank's account with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February of 2016.
Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib passed the order to appear the IO on Tuesday and fixed on this day for hearing in this regard, said GRO Shah Alam.
 The IO of the case failed to submit the probe report on Sunday.
With this submission of probe report in the much discussed the case has been deferred 67 times.
The same court on Sunday deferred again the date of submitting the investigation report of the much discussed case.
It has asked Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit a probe report by November 16 in Bangladesh Bank cyber heist case.
The CID has already passed six and a half years to probe into the case but failed to submit the probe report yet.
On February 4 of 2016, hackers broke into the central bank's system and generated 70 fake payment orders to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York amounting to US$1.94 billion.
The NY Fed's security system flagged the payment orders but only five of them fell through and $101 million was released.
On March 15 in 2016, Joint Director of Accounts and Budgeting Department of Bangladesh Bank Zobayer Bin Huda filed a case with the Motijheel Police Station under the money laundering prevention act.


