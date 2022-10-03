

Durja Puja: Maha Saptami celebrated, Maha Ashtami today

The Maha Ashtami is being celebrated today. (Monday) and all devotees would offer worship at temples throughout the country.

However, today the Ramakrishna Mission Temple will arrange the celebration of Kumari Puja.

The celebrations marked the triumph of good over evil and the rituals begin in the morning at 11:00 am.

The worshipped girl symbolizes the power that regulates creation, stability and destruction on earth.

The five-day annual celebrations started with unveiling of the face of the deity and Kalparambho on Maha Shasthi on Saturday and it will end on October 5 with the immersion of the idols on the day of Bijaya Dashami.

Recitation of verses from the Holy Chandi, blowing of conch shells and beating of dhak-dhols (drums) at temples and pandals are being continued from Maha Shashti which will continue till the immersion of idols of goddess Durga on October 5.













