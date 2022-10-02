Toab Khan no more

Video
Sunday, 2 October, 2022
Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Staff Correspondent

Ekushey Padak winner for journalism, veteran journalist Toab Khan, Editor of Danik Bangla and news portal Newsbangla24.com, died of old age complications at a city hospital on Saturday.
He was 87.
He was Press Secretary to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Toab Khan breathed his last at around 12:40pm while under treatment at      United Hospital in the capital, said his younger brother Obaidul Kabir Khan.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday expressed profound shock and grief at the death of Toab Khan.
In his condolence message, the President said Toab Khan was a pioneer in journalism in Bangladesh. The void created by his death in the country's media world never be filled.
The President prayed for the eternal peace of Toab Khan and expressed his deepest condolences to the  bereaved family.
In her condolence message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recalled that Toab Khan played a key role in  Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the Liberation War.
She said that the distinguished journalist served newspapers with patriotism and devotion.
"This lifelong fighter and talented journalist will be remembered for his work," said Sheikh Hasina.

The PM prayed for the eternal peace of Toab Khan  and conveyed her deep sympathies to the bereaved family members.
Toab Khan's daughter Tania Khan, who  lives in the United States would return to Dhaka in two days if she gets the ticket for tonight's flight, said his younger brother.
After her return, Toab Khan will be buried at Banani Graveyard in the capital.
His body has been kept at the mortuary of United Hospital.
His body would be taken to the offices of News Bangla and Dainik Bangla at Tejgaon at 10 am on Monday where his first janaza prayers would be held.
Later, his body will be kept at the Central Shaheed Minar from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm for the people from all walks of life to pay their last respects,  under the management of the Sammilito Sangskritik Jote, said Kabir.
Toab Khan's body will be kept at National Press Club from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm on Monday where his janaza prayers will be held.
Later, his body will be taken his own residence at Gulshan."
Toab Khan will be buried at Banani Graveyard after the third janaza prayers at Gulshan Azad Mosque.
Toab Khan was born on April 24, 1934, at village Rasulpur in Satkhira district.
In 1953, his career as a journalist began after he joined weekly Janata.
In 1955, he joined Dainik Sangbad as a sub-editor.
From 1961 to 1964, he was News Editor of Dainik Sangbad.
In 1964, he joined Dainik Pakistan which was renamed as the Dainik Bangla after the independence of the country.
In 1972, he became Editor of Dainik Bangla.
He was Press Secretary to Prime Minister Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from 1973 to 1975.
In 2016, he was awarded Ekushey Padak for his  contribution to journalism.
Toab Khan also served as Principal Information Officer and Director General of the Press Institute of Bangladesh.
He played a key role in Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the War of Liberation. At that time, He used to broadcast a regular programme called "Pindir Prolap" from Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra.
In 1991, Toab Khan was appointed as the Editor of Dainik Bangla.
Later he worked as Advisory Editor of Dainik Janakantha.
Recently he joined as the Editor of Danik Bangla and news portal Newsbangla24.com.



