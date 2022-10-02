Ban on catching, selling Hilsa kicks off on Friday

A 22-day ban on fishing Hilsa begins on Friday (Oct 7) to foster the growth of mother Hilsa.

The ban imposed by the government on buying, selling, transportation and storage of the popular fish, has increased its demand and price in the market.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock imposed the ban.

Due to exports, big hilsas have gone beyond the reach of common buyers.

As large and medium size Hilsas are in short supply, buyers are running for small ones for which their price increased sharply.

Many families stopped buying Hilsa.

During visits to the city's wholesale fish markets on Saturday this correspondent found hilsas fish weighing from 200 grams to about 2 kg and the prices varying between Tk 300 to Tk 2,000 per kg.

Hilsa per kg has increased by Tk 100 to Tk 300 per sine the ban was

announced. Wholesalers said that as the ban on catching Hilsa would begin in days, its supply increased as did the price.

A hilsa which cost Tk 700 last week was sold for Tk 850 on Saturday.

At Karwan Bazar fish market in the capital, fish seller Mozammel Hossain told the Daily Observer, as hilsa would be sold for only five more days, its supply has suddenly increased as did its price.

He said that one should not be surprised if its price skyrockets now as the number of buyers also has increased.

Sakhawat Hossain, a buyer, said that he came to Karwan Bazar after visiting three markets from the morning.

He said in those markets a one kg Hilsa cost between Tk 1,800 abd Tk 2,000.

At Krwan Bazar, he said, the price was a little less.

He said, "I bought a 1.70 kg Hilsa at the rate of Tk 1,600 per kg. He said that the price should have been lower at this wholesale market.

At Karwan Bazar, a hilsa weighing between 200 and 300 grams cost between Tk 300 and Tk 370 per kg, for over 500 grams the price was Tk 850 per kg, for 700 to 800 grams it was Tk 1,000 per kg, for 800 grams to one the price varies from Tk 1,050 to Tk 1,250 per kg.

A hilsa weighing over one kg the price varied from Tk 1,300 to Tk 1,650 per kg and Tk 1,600 to Tk 1,800 for the ones weighing between 1.5 kg to 2 kg.

A meeting of the National Task Force on Hilsa Resources Development held on September 15 determined the schedule for banning hilsa fishing.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim told the meeting that dishonest traders and fishermen would be spared unlike in the past to protect hilsa.

He said that the round the clock operations against poaching would be strengthened.

He said that the local administrations had been instructed to keep ice factories closed in the hilsa breeding districts and upazilas.

Like the last year, action would be taken against hilsa trafficking, said the minister.

He said that the local administrations had been instructed to stop dredging the rivers in which hisa breeds.

Fishermen said that as the cost of fishing using trawlers increased due to increased fuel cost, the price of hilsa also went up.

Buyers blamed sellers syndicates for hilsa getting more costly.











