Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 October, 2022, 3:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Ban on catching, selling Hilsa kicks off on Friday

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Mizanur Rahman

A 22-day ban on fishing Hilsa begins on Friday (Oct 7) to foster the growth of mother Hilsa.
The ban imposed by the government on buying, selling, transportation and storage of the popular fish, has increased its demand and price in  the market.
The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock imposed the ban.
Due to exports, big hilsas have gone beyond the reach of common buyers.
As large and  medium size Hilsas are in short supply, buyers are running for small ones for which their price increased sharply.
Many families stopped buying Hilsa.
During visits to the city's wholesale fish markets  on Saturday this correspondent found hilsas  fish weighing from 200 grams to about 2 kg and the prices varying between Tk 300 to Tk 2,000  per kg.  
Hilsa per kg has increased by Tk 100 to Tk 300 per sine the ban was
announced. Wholesalers said that as the ban on catching Hilsa would begin in days, its supply increased as did the  price.
A hilsa which cost Tk 700 last week was sold for Tk 850 on Saturday.
At Karwan Bazar fish market in the capital, fish seller Mozammel Hossain told the Daily Observer, as hilsa would be sold for only five more days, its supply has suddenly increased as did its price.
He said that one should not be surprised if its price skyrockets now as the number of buyers also has increased.
Sakhawat Hossain, a buyer, said that he came to Karwan Bazar after visiting three markets from the morning.
He said in those markets a one kg Hilsa cost between Tk 1,800 abd Tk 2,000.
At Krwan Bazar, he said, the price was a little less.
He said, "I bought a 1.70 kg Hilsa at the rate of Tk 1,600 per kg. He said that the price should have been lower at this wholesale market.
At Karwan Bazar, a hilsa weighing between 200 and  300 grams cost between Tk 300 and Tk 370 per kg, for over 500 grams the price was Tk 850 per kg, for 700 to 800 grams it was Tk 1,000 per kg, for 800 grams to one the price varies from Tk 1,050 to Tk 1,250 per kg.
 A hilsa weighing over one kg the price varied from Tk 1,300 to Tk 1,650 per kg and Tk 1,600 to Tk 1,800 for the ones weighing between 1.5 kg  to 2 kg.
A meeting of the National Task Force on Hilsa Resources Development  held on September 15 determined the schedule for banning hilsa fishing.
Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim told the meeting that dishonest traders and fishermen would be  spared unlike in the past to protect hilsa.
He said that the round the clock operations against poaching would be strengthened.
He said that the local administrations had been instructed to keep ice factories closed in the hilsa breeding districts and upazilas.
Like the last year, action would be taken against  hilsa trafficking, said the minister.
He said that the local administrations had been instructed to stop dredging the rivers in which hisa breeds.
Fishermen said that as the cost of fishing using trawlers increased due to increased fuel cost, the price of hilsa also went up.
Buyers blamed sellers syndicates for hilsa getting more costly.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Toab Khan no more
Ban on catching, selling Hilsa kicks off on Friday
Durga Puja begins
Tk 6,000cr project underway to facilitate Tunnel users
China marks 73rd anniversary in National Day
Necessity knows no bound
Russia vetoes UN resolution on proclaimed annexations
Deadly hurricane heads for Carolinas after devastation in Florida


Latest News
International unit to probe pipeline blasts: Germany
Ukraine forces enter key town in region annexed by Russia
Troublemakers centering Durgapuja will face the music: Asaduzzaman
Momen urges UN to appoint Bangladeshis as peacekeeping force commanders
Gang-rape of housewife: Three held in Patuakhali
Schoolboy drowns in pond in Patuakhali
Two handed over to police after mass beating for rape
Eggs, meat can be sold at lower prices if govt provides policy support: FBCCI
Puja Udjapan Committee emphasizes communal harmony
US urges probe after 7-year-old Palestinian boy dies by Israelis
Most Read News
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
12 climate MPs endorse call for fossil fuel free future
PM invites Saudi Crown Prince to visit BD
73 years of Chinese Revolution
Kishorganj district go goal feast in National Youth Hockey
Where is the end of communal violence?
Reckless student politics in educational institutions
Daughters Day, social justice in Bangladesh and South Asia
8pc of school students suffer from mental problem: Unicef
Durga Puja begins today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft