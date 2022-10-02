Durga Puja begins

Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community, began on

Saturday with Maha Shasthi puja at temples across the country amid festivity and religious fervour.

The five-day annual celebration started with unveiling of the face of the deity and Kalparambho on Maha Shasthi and it will end on October 5 with the immersion of the idols on the day of Bijaya Dashami.

The incarnation (Bodhon) of the Goddess Durga happened yesterday evening ahead of the puja on the day of Maha Panchami.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday gave separate messages on the occasion of the Durga Puja extending greetings to Hindu community members.

Swami Premananda Maharaj of Ramkrishna Mission and Ramkrishna Math, Dhaka told reporters that Goddess Durga will come to earth (martyalok) from heaven (Kailash) riding on elephant which signifies, as per mythology, that the earth will witness natural disasters like storms but production of grains and crops will increase.

Goddess Durga will return to heaven (Kailash) riding on boat which signifies the world will get blessings.

According to the schedule of Durga Puja of Ramkrishna Mission, Maha Shasthi puja is supposed to be held at 7:30am with holding of different rituals including Kalparambho and Bodhon, Amantron (invitation) and Adhibas.

Recitation of verses from the Holy Sri Sri Chandi, blowing of conch shells and beating of traditional dhak-dhols (traditional drums), kashor at temples and pandals will begin on Saturday morning and it will continue for next five days until immersion of idols.

On the second day on October 2, Maha Saptami puja will be performed at 6:30am while Maha Ashtami puja will be held on the third day on October 3 at 9:30am and Kumari Puja at 11:00am, Sandhi Puja at 4:44pm and it will be done before 5:32pm.

Maha Nabami Puja will be held on the fourth day on October 4 at 6:30am and offering of pushpanjali or anjali at 10:30am.

On the final day of Bijaya Dashami, puja will begin at 6:30am, pushpanjali at 8:00am and puja completion and Darpan Bisharjan will be held by 8:50am.

The five-day festival will end with immersion of idols of goddess Durga and her offspring - Ganesha, Karitik, Laxmi and Saraswati - and devotees will receive Shantijol (sacred water from where deities are immersed).

Durga Puja will be celebrated at 32,168 mandaps across the country this year including 241 in the capital, according to Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad.

Earlier, the parishad in a press briefing informed that the number of puja mandaps was 32,118 across the country in the previous year. Parishad's President JL Bhowmik said volunteers will work at every puja mandaps round the clock during the five-day Durga Puja to help the law enforcement agencies to avert any untoward situation.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of puja mandaps decreased slightly in the previous years but this year the number increased.

In the capital Dhaka, the main puja mandaps are at Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ramkrishna Mission and Math, Kalabagan, Banani, Shakhari Bazar and Ramna Kali Mandir.

In major divisional cities including port city Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet and district towns including Faridpur, Dinajpur, Jashore, Kushtia, Satkhira, also witness massive celebration of Durga Puja.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and Dhaka Mahanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee on Saturday called on people from every corner to carry the sentiment of communal harmony focusing Durga Puja.

The Sanatoni believers urged at a view exchange meeting with the newly-elected leaders of Religious Reporters Forum (RRF), an organization of journalists working to cover the religious affairs reports, organised at the Dhakeshwari National Temple in the capital.

Led by RRF President Ubaidullah Badol and General Secretary Kamruzaman Bablu, a group of journalists including Executive Committee Mohosinul Karim Lebu, former Joint Secretary Mohamad Naimuddin and Dhaka Reporters Unity Executive Committee Sushanto Kumar Saha were present at the discussion, a RRF press release said.











