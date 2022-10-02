Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 October, 2022, 3:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Ctg-Cox\'s Bazar Highway

Tk 6,000cr project underway to facilitate Tunnel users

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Nurul Amin

Ctg-Cox's Bazar HighwayCHATTOGRAM Oct 1: The Roads and Highways Department (RHD) has taken a project for the construction of a four-lane 136km long Ctg-Cox' Bazar Highway at an estimated cost of Tk 6,000 crore.
RHD sources said, a total of 26 girder bridges and 172 culverts will be constructed under the project.
The project was taken up to facilitate vehicular traffic movement after the opening of Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River.
The proposed highway will begin from Y junction at Shikalbaha to Cox's Bazar through Patiya.
Meanwhile, 65 per cent of the construction works of the 11.50km long Bangabandhu Tunnel Connecting Road to four lanes in Anowara Upazila of Chattogram district at a cost of Tk 407 crore have been completed.  It is expected to be commissioned by December this year.
The construction works of the Tk 407 crore project, by National Development Ltd, Hasan Techno and Taher Brothers as Joint Venture, began      in January 14 in 2021. If the project is implemented the road connectivity will be fast, safe, time and cost effective through the 11.50km road from Shikalbaha to Anowara Upazila.
The safe and faster connectivity at low cost can be achieved with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, including Anowara Upazila through the Karnaphuli Tunnel.  Anowara Road is an important highway through Shikalbaha to Y junction.  Its length is 11.50km. The road is not directly connected to a sectional highway. But a national highway, a regional highway and the Karnaphuli tunnel will be connected with Chattogram Port.  Along with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, the Matarbari power hub at Maheshkhali deep sea island and Teknaf land port will be connected by this road.
The sources said at the west sides of the road is located Korea Export Processing Zone and numerous industries including China Economic Zone, Urea Fertilizer Unit-1, Unit-2, and Marine Academy. Every day, people travel from Patiya, Karnaphuli, Anwara-Banshakhali and Cox's Bazar district using this road.
The country's first tunnel construction project is now underway below Karnaphuli River. The 3.4km tunnel will feature parallel tubes, each carrying two lanes of traffic called Bangabandhu Tunnel which is expected to be opened in December this year. It will run from the port area of the city, under the Karnaphuli River, to Anowara Upazila. It is costing around US$1.56 billion.
At least $573 million of the total cost is being provided by the Export-Import Bank of China and the rest being sourced by the government. It will also establish link with the 17km ring road being constructed for the city.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Toab Khan no more
Ban on catching, selling Hilsa kicks off on Friday
Durga Puja begins
Tk 6,000cr project underway to facilitate Tunnel users
China marks 73rd anniversary in National Day
Necessity knows no bound
Russia vetoes UN resolution on proclaimed annexations
Deadly hurricane heads for Carolinas after devastation in Florida


Latest News
International unit to probe pipeline blasts: Germany
Ukraine forces enter key town in region annexed by Russia
Troublemakers centering Durgapuja will face the music: Asaduzzaman
Momen urges UN to appoint Bangladeshis as peacekeeping force commanders
Gang-rape of housewife: Three held in Patuakhali
Schoolboy drowns in pond in Patuakhali
Two handed over to police after mass beating for rape
Eggs, meat can be sold at lower prices if govt provides policy support: FBCCI
Puja Udjapan Committee emphasizes communal harmony
US urges probe after 7-year-old Palestinian boy dies by Israelis
Most Read News
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
12 climate MPs endorse call for fossil fuel free future
PM invites Saudi Crown Prince to visit BD
73 years of Chinese Revolution
Kishorganj district go goal feast in National Youth Hockey
Where is the end of communal violence?
Reckless student politics in educational institutions
Daughters Day, social justice in Bangladesh and South Asia
8pc of school students suffer from mental problem: Unicef
Durga Puja begins today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft