Tk 6,000cr project underway to facilitate Tunnel users

Ctg-Cox's Bazar HighwayCHATTOGRAM Oct 1: The Roads and Highways Department (RHD) has taken a project for the construction of a four-lane 136km long Ctg-Cox' Bazar Highway at an estimated cost of Tk 6,000 crore.

RHD sources said, a total of 26 girder bridges and 172 culverts will be constructed under the project.

The project was taken up to facilitate vehicular traffic movement after the opening of Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River.

The proposed highway will begin from Y junction at Shikalbaha to Cox's Bazar through Patiya.

Meanwhile, 65 per cent of the construction works of the 11.50km long Bangabandhu Tunnel Connecting Road to four lanes in Anowara Upazila of Chattogram district at a cost of Tk 407 crore have been completed. It is expected to be commissioned by December this year.

The construction works of the Tk 407 crore project, by National Development Ltd, Hasan Techno and Taher Brothers as Joint Venture, began in January 14 in 2021. If the project is implemented the road connectivity will be fast, safe, time and cost effective through the 11.50km road from Shikalbaha to Anowara Upazila.

The safe and faster connectivity at low cost can be achieved with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, including Anowara Upazila through the Karnaphuli Tunnel. Anowara Road is an important highway through Shikalbaha to Y junction. Its length is 11.50km. The road is not directly connected to a sectional highway. But a national highway, a regional highway and the Karnaphuli tunnel will be connected with Chattogram Port. Along with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, the Matarbari power hub at Maheshkhali deep sea island and Teknaf land port will be connected by this road.

The sources said at the west sides of the road is located Korea Export Processing Zone and numerous industries including China Economic Zone, Urea Fertilizer Unit-1, Unit-2, and Marine Academy. Every day, people travel from Patiya, Karnaphuli, Anwara-Banshakhali and Cox's Bazar district using this road.

The country's first tunnel construction project is now underway below Karnaphuli River. The 3.4km tunnel will feature parallel tubes, each carrying two lanes of traffic called Bangabandhu Tunnel which is expected to be opened in December this year. It will run from the port area of the city, under the Karnaphuli River, to Anowara Upazila. It is costing around US$1.56 billion.

At least $573 million of the total cost is being provided by the Export-Import Bank of China and the rest being sourced by the government. It will also establish link with the 17km ring road being constructed for the city.









