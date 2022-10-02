Out of tune: BBC to end Bangla radio broadcast

Delwar Hossain, a schoolteacher of Sarail in Brahmanbaria, has been listening to BBC Bangla's news since 2000. After tuning in to BBC Bangla on his radio for some time, he started listening to BBC Bangla's radio programmes on his mobile phone.

Although the news is easily accessible on the internet, television and social media, Delwar still listens to BBC Bangla's radio programmes on YouTube.

"I like BBC's reports because their presentation is orderly and informative."

He is upset that the BBC has decided to discontinue radio broadcasts in Bangla 81 years after they first started.

Radio broadcasts in 10 languages, including Arabic, Hindi, Persian and Chinese, will also cease, the British Broadcasting Corporation announced on Friday.

"Naturally, I'll feel bad as I won't be able to listen [to BBC Bangla's radio broadcast]," said Delwar. According to BBC Bangla, its radio broadcast began with a 15-minute weekly programme on Oct 11, 1941. -bdnews24.com