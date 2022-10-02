‘5,200 factories inspected by BIDA, FBCCI in last one year’

In association with the International Labour Organization (ILO), the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Safety Council organized a training workshop to ensure Occupational Safety and Health (OSH).

The safety cell representatives from 4 chambers and 12 associations and ILO representatives have participated in the workshop.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin inaugurated the two-day long training workshop titled 'Basic OSH and OSH Management System' at FBCCI office in Dhaka on Saturday.

While speaking, he said that occupational safety and health should be ensured in all industries of the country. Safe industry is crucial in the transition from LDCs to developing countries. Many sectors produce world-class products. Ensuring a decent workplace will pave the way to export these products, the president added.

In the post-LDC period, the issues of occupational safety and health will become more important for Bangladesh in the arena of international trade. Keeping the future challenges in mind, Bangladesh Investment & Development Authority (BIDA) in association with FBCCI has inspected some 5,200 local factories in the last year to ensure workplace safety, the president informed.

Urging the industry owners to come forward to ensure occupational safety and health, the president mentioned, decent workplace would increase the productivity of the workforce, hence, entrepreneurs should consider spending on safety as an investment.

Earlier, Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said that FBCCI is committed to transforming the country's industries safer. In this connection, FBCCI has established a Safety Council.

Brigadier General (Retd) Abu Nayeem Md Shahidullah, Advisor of the Safety Council informed that safety committees and safety units will be formed at the factory level of the industry through the Safety Council. Shahidullah said that if factory workers are given proper safety training, incidents will be reduced.









