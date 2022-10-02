One electrocuted

A day labour died from electrocution when shifting furniture of a flat in the city's Khilgaon Taltola area on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Md Ishak Hawlader, 60, son of Mofiz Hawlader, 32 of Billo village under Gouranodi police station in Barisal. He had been residing at Taltola bazar area.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Nur E Alam of Khilgaon police station said Ishak got electrocuted around 12:30 pm when he touched an electric wire while shifting furniture from the flat. -UNB











