Locals hand over two youths accused of rape to police in Tongi

GAZIPUR, Oct 1: Locals in Tongi thrashed two youths handed over to police on Saturday after nabbing them while raping a minor girl.

The arrestees were identified as Zunayed, 20, from Gopalpur area and Shipu, 22, from Tistar Gate area under Tongi east police station, said Ashraful Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Tongi east police station.

Locals caught the accused on Saturday noon while raping a 13-year old in an abandoned building of Capri cinema hall at Notun Bazar area but two of their associates managed to flee, said the OC. -UNB







