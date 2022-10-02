IGP pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

TUNGIPARA, Oct 1: Newly appointed Inspector General of Bangladesh Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Saturday paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

After laying the wreath, the IGP stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation.

Later, he offered doa seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs who had to embrace martyrdom on the fateful August 15, 1975. -BSS











