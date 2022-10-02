Video
Life term fugitive held in Ctg

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 1: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Saturday arrested a fugitive life-term convict after 24 years from Kawnia area of Faridganj thana under Chandpur district.
The convict, Md Kamal Hossain alias Balu Kamal, son of Rasul Karim, hailed from Kawnia village of Faridganj police station, under Chandpur district.
RAB Commander Lieutenant Commander Md Yousuf said that the convict was arrested from Kawnia area of Faridganj thana under Chandpur district around 11:00pm last night.
He said the arrested fugitive Kamal hurled acid on one Zakaria on September 17, 1998 in Agrabad commercial area under Doublemooring thana in the city.    -BSS


