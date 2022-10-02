Durga Puja begins in Ctg  amidst festivity

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 1: The five-day-long Sharadiya Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bengali Hindu community, began on Saturday in the city and as elsewhere in the district amidst traditional enthusiasm and due solemnity.

The celebration began with Bodhan (the process of infusing life into the idol) and will end with the immersion of Goddess Durga on (Wednesday)Bijoya Dashami. A large number of Hindu devotees were seen assembling at all the puja mandaps to offer Shasti in different areas in the city and district. A good number of Hindus from all walks of life visited the JM Sen Hall and Ramkrishna Mission which are considered to be the central attraction of venues of the Durga Puja here.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,328 puja mandaps, including 266 in the city, have already been set up this year in 15 upazilas of the district.

Police, district administration and leaders of the Hindu community are on frequent touch and exchanging views with each other so that Durga Puja can be celebrated in a peaceful manner like previous year, community and administrative sources said. -BSS













